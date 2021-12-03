There's A Tiger King Spin-Off Coming And It Looks Ridiculous

In March 2020, there was only one thing people could talk about. It dominated social media and had millions wondering about what the state of humanity would look like in a matter of months. Of course, we're talking about the Netflix sensation — "Tiger King."

Yes, the world may have had to stay apart due to global lockdowns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we all managed to come together to talk about all of the craziness that was "Tiger King." It had everything audiences could possibly want out of a binge-worthy series, from eclectic characters to lovable cats to murder and deception. It was one of the zaniest documentaries in existence, so it shouldn't have come as a surprise when the streaming platform recently came out with Season 2 to check in on Joe Exotic and the rest of these people who just can't get enough of themselves and their cats.

It appears Netflix isn't done with this wacky crew just yet. A trailer just came out to promote the upcoming spinoff, "Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story," which goes behind the scenes of one of the most controversial figures to come out of the main series ... and that's really saying something.