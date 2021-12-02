Benedict Cumberbatch Went To Extreme Lengths To Avoid Spoiling Spider-Man: No Way Home

With only about two weeks before the theatrical release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," one could almost certainly say "we're in the endgame now" when it comes to spoilery leaks coming from the cast and crew of the hotly anticipated film. In a recent interview with USA Today to promote the Netflix release of "Power of the Dog," Benedict Cumberbatch was asked about his role in the upcoming MCU film.

Unlike one of his Marvel co-stars, Cumberbatch is well attuned to the practice of side-stepping questions and avoiding giving away spoilers. When asked about the upcoming "Spider-Man" film, Cumberbatch said, "You know it's a dead end, but I can tell you this: It's a riotous film," before assuring the interviewer that he simply doesn't want to give anything away. Perhaps he sensed Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige lurking in a room nearby?

However, Cumberbatch did reveal a somewhat surprising way that he avoided spoilers while working on the film.