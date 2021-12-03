Why Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Doesn't Want To Play Another Character Like Beth - Exclusive

As loose cannon Beth Dutton on "Yellowstone," Kelly Reilly gets to do and say things that the average person may not normally have the courage to execute. It's a role Reilly says is "brilliantly written," and one that she admits is "a bit of a fantasy."

"There's not a line that she says that I don't love," Reilly told Looper during an exclusive interview. "But there is definitely an aspect of fantasy when I read her, like, I wish I could have a bit of Beth in me to be able to say some of those things. So, to be able to do that with all those great lines, it's just so satisfying. I love her so much. She feels very real to me. It's equal parts fun and deeply challenging and terrifying to play her sometimes."

The hit series, which is currently airing its fourth season on the Paramount Network, follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who owns the largest ranch in the United States. And while the series also stars Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley as brothers Kayce and Jamie Dutton, respectively, there's something about Reilly's portrayal of only-daughter Beth that always seems to stand out.

While it's a role that she cherishes, Reilly also revealed during the interview that it's a character she never wants to rehash.