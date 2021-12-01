Beasts Of The Southern Wild Star Killed In Shooting

As The Hollywood Reporter revealed, 22-year-old former child actress Jonshel Alexander was recently killed in a shooting. According to police, she and an unnamed man were shot in their vehicle on Saturday, November 27, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene, though the man was able to drive himself to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. As of this writing, the individual responsible has yet to be apprehended or identified.

The youngest between her and her two siblings, Jonshel Alexander displayed a love for the arts and general creative expression all of her life. She was a skilled cheerleader and dancer and even attended modeling and acting schools as she got older. Once Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Charter High School was in the rearview mirror, she picked up work as a restaurant hostess and went above and beyond to care for her 1-year-old daughter, De-vynne Robinson (via NOLA).

Naturally, Alexander's talent and determination have shone through, allowing her to become one of the standout parts of 2012's "Beasts of the Southern Wild."