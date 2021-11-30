This Harry Potter Alum Just Joined Guillermo Del Toro's Netflix Anthology Series
Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro has a number of projects in the works at the moment. In addition to the upcoming release of "Nightmare Alley," del Toro is also in the middle of post-production work on an animated musical based on the character of Pinocchio. Of course, del Toro is a master of multiple mediums and is also developing a horror anthology television series for Netflix. The project was first announced under the name "Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight" in 2018 (via Deadline). However, Variety later reported that the project was later retitled as "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities."
An initial cast listing for the first season of the anthology series includes a wide array of Hollywood stars (via Twitter), including Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, Hannah Galway, Jennifer Kent, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Luke Roberts, Tim Blake Nelson, Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse, Sebastian Roché, Crispin Glover, Ben Barnes, Peter Weller, and David Hewlett. Netflix's Twitter thread that announced these stars promised additional casting news would be released later, and we now have word on a new, magical cast member.
Rupert Grint is joining the cast of Cabinet of Curiosities
According to Deadline, former "Harry Potter" star Rupert Grint is set to appear in the first season of "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities." No details on Grint's role have been released and it is currently unknown which episode he will appear in. "Cabinet of Curiosities" certainly isn't del Toro's first rodeo with a horror project, but that, too, applies to Grint. The actor has previously starred in two seasons of the Apple TV+ horror series "Servant," for which del Toro has sung his praises. In an April 2020 tweet about "Servant," del Toro said that Grint "steals [the show]."
While we don't yet know when to expect "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities" to appear on Netflix, "Nightmare Alley" is scheduled for release in theaters on December 17, where it is sure to face tough competition at the box office from another film that a few people may have heard about. Grint will next appear in the HBO Max "Harry Potter" reunion, titled "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," a special set to premiere on the streaming service on January 1.