This Harry Potter Alum Just Joined Guillermo Del Toro's Netflix Anthology Series

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro has a number of projects in the works at the moment. In addition to the upcoming release of "Nightmare Alley," del Toro is also in the middle of post-production work on an animated musical based on the character of Pinocchio. Of course, del Toro is a master of multiple mediums and is also developing a horror anthology television series for Netflix. The project was first announced under the name "Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight" in 2018 (via Deadline). However, Variety later reported that the project was later retitled as "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities."

An initial cast listing for the first season of the anthology series includes a wide array of Hollywood stars (via Twitter), including Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, Hannah Galway, Jennifer Kent, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Luke Roberts, Tim Blake Nelson, Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse, Sebastian Roché, Crispin Glover, Ben Barnes, Peter Weller, and David Hewlett. Netflix's Twitter thread that announced these stars promised additional casting news would be released later, and we now have word on a new, magical cast member.