How Steve Burton Could Return To General Hospital

Most of Hollywood has taken a stand in favor of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, leading a handful of talented performers to pursue other opportunities that do not require vaccination. Last week, "General Hospital" actor Steve Burton announced that he would depart his role on the long-running series, as a result of his refusal to accept a COVID-19 vaccination. In the same week, Burton's co-star Ingo Rademacher was also fired for the same reason.

Burton first began starring on "General Hospital" in 1992 and appeared in a total of 2,284 episodes (via IMDb). In a video message posted to Instagram, Burton said he was hurt by the network's decision to deny him both religious and medical exemptions. Despite mentioning the fact that both of his applications had been denied, Burton provided the public with no evidence to support his claims to be exempt from the mandate. The CDC continues to recommend that people receive a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, and emphasizes that the vaccines offered by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are both safe and effective (via CDC.gov).

Burton's last episode as Jason Morgan aired today on ABC. So, how did Jason exit the series onscreen?