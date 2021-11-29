The Devastating Death Of Arlene Dahl

American actress and old Hollywood icon Arlene Dahl, who began working in Hollywood in the late 1940s, has died at the age of 96, as reported by Variety.

Dahl's son, actor Lorenzo Lamas, posted a photo of his mother to Facebook with a caption revealing that she died this morning in New York. His post continued, "She was the most positive influence on my life. I will remember her laughter, her joy, her dignity as she navigated the challenges that she faced. Never an ill word about anyone crossed her lips. Her ability to forgive left me speechless at times. She truly was a force of nature and as we got closer in my adult life, I leaned on her more and more as my life counselor and the person I knew that lived and loved to the fullest."

Lamas also extended his well wishes to Dahl's husband, Marc Rosen, whom she married in 1984 (via Hollywood Mask). Lamas said that for the last 37 years [Rosen] made her life so wonderful and joyous." He concluded his post, "Love you mom forever."