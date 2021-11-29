Kevin Smith Opens Up About The Response To Masters Of The Universe: Revelation

Following the release of "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" part two, Kevin Smith recalled to Screen Rant how he struggled with the show's initial release and the reaction it got. "I was clicking on all the negatives, and all that was coming at me was the sea of, 'You f***ed up my childhood, you piece of s**t. How could you remove the Iron Cross?'" said Smith.

"Just on and on people shredding me for making 'Masters of the Universe' when I honestly believe in my heart of hearts I was like, 'This is the most faithful telling of these characters' tales since Mattel minted their backstories,'" Smith added. The response was something he never expected, as the director felt he'd been on the right track. "I did not think we were upsetting the applecart, so where I stood, I was at the eye of a storm, and everybody hated my guts, and we had failed — that's what my timeline was telling me."

Thankfully, it was a call from an outside perspective that straightened up Smith's field of vision and reassured him that what he'd delivered was what some fans, at least, were happy to see.