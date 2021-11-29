The Ending Of Succession Season 3 Episode 7 Explained

After the last two episodes have focused on weighty matters that directly affect the course of the world, this week's "Succession" focuses on much smaller and more personal stories. In Season 3 episode 7, "Too Much Birthday," Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) celebrates his 40th birthday party, and the Roy family uses the occasion to advance their various personal goals.

On the eve of Kendall's shindig, Logan (Brian Cox), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) learn that their black sheep brother's cooperation with the Department of Justice has fizzled out. This leaves Kendall reeling on the eve of his 40th party, which was supposed to be his show of strength. At "Kendall Fest," Roman tries to convince Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård to sell his company, Gojo, to Waystar-Royco, which would give the media conglomerate a leg up with streaming content and social media. Finally, "Succession Season 3 episode 7 follows Tom (Matthew Macfayden) and Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), as they react to the news that they won't be going to prison after all.

"Too Much Birthday" is all about winning and losing, and various characters show their true colors in how they react to their changes of fortune. Here's the ending of "Succession" Season 3 episode 7 explained.