Watch The First Seven Minutes Of Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Everyone's favorite symbiote returned with a vengeance in 2021's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." Now, you'll soon be able to have Venom and Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) in the comfort of your own home when the action flick gets released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on January 3, 2022 (via Digital Spy).

Whether you saw the film in theaters or wanted to wait until you could check it out in the comfort of your home, there are many reasons why you may want to own this movie. But in case you need a little more persuasion, Sony Pictures Entertainment has dangled one heck of a carrot in front of fans' noses. The studio has just put out the first seven minutes of the film on YouTube that you can watch completely for free. It's a great way to see if the movie's tone is something up your alley before you commit to spending your hard-earned cash on the flick.