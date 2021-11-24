Why Travis Wheatley From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar

Now in its fourth season, "Yellowstone" continues to grow in popularity. The Season 4 premiere broke new records, with 5.2 million viewers (per Deadline), and the fanbase remains passionate for many reasons — not only because of the writing, as well as the talent of "Yellowstone" stars like Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, and Wes Bentley, but also the minor characters in the cast, who garner just as much love and appreciation from the fans.

One particular supporting character that has become more and more prominent is Travis Wheatley, who first appeared in Season 1 as a horse trader that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) often does business with. Since then, Travis has managed to appear on every season of the show so far (via Showbiz CheatSheet), and with "Yellowstone" now in Season 4, Travis has been officially hired by Dutton for his services, and thus become a much more featured character.

Here's the twist: Travis is played by Taylor Sheridan, who also happens to be one of the co-creators of "Yellowstone" itself. Sheridan also has a history as an actor, though, and so there are many other TV shows you might recognize him from.