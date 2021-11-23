Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Season 6 Release Date, Characters And Plot - What We Know So Far

DreamWorks TV's "Fast and Furious: Spy Racers" is a family-friendly animated spin-off of the storied "Fast and Furious" series of action films. Vin Diesel, one of the movie series' lynchpins, is one of the "Spy Racers" executive producers (per IMDb), and his character Dominic Toretto has appeared on the show multiple times over the course of its run.

The series revolves around Tony Toretto (Tyler Posey), Dominic's teenage cousin. Tony idolizes Dominic and wants to be as heroic as Dom is. Soon, Tony gets the opportunity to prove his mettle, when he finds himself trotting the globe after answering the call of a government agency which is trying to infiltrate the nefarious SH1FT3R. The organization is bent upon world domination, and it uses their membership in a prestigious car racing league to cloak their criminal activities. Tony soon finds himself making friends and enemies while working as a spy.

The series has been a part of Netflix's animated slate for three years, and the streaming giant recently announced that the sixth season of "Fast and Furious: Spy Racers" sixth season will be its last (per Collider). That's bad news for fans of the series, but here's some good news; that final season is very close to debuting on Netflix. When can you see it, who will appear in it, and what will it be about? Here's what we know so far.