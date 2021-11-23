Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Season 6 Release Date, Characters And Plot - What We Know So Far
DreamWorks TV's "Fast and Furious: Spy Racers" is a family-friendly animated spin-off of the storied "Fast and Furious" series of action films. Vin Diesel, one of the movie series' lynchpins, is one of the "Spy Racers" executive producers (per IMDb), and his character Dominic Toretto has appeared on the show multiple times over the course of its run.
The series revolves around Tony Toretto (Tyler Posey), Dominic's teenage cousin. Tony idolizes Dominic and wants to be as heroic as Dom is. Soon, Tony gets the opportunity to prove his mettle, when he finds himself trotting the globe after answering the call of a government agency which is trying to infiltrate the nefarious SH1FT3R. The organization is bent upon world domination, and it uses their membership in a prestigious car racing league to cloak their criminal activities. Tony soon finds himself making friends and enemies while working as a spy.
The series has been a part of Netflix's animated slate for three years, and the streaming giant recently announced that the sixth season of "Fast and Furious: Spy Racers" sixth season will be its last (per Collider). That's bad news for fans of the series, but here's some good news; that final season is very close to debuting on Netflix. When can you see it, who will appear in it, and what will it be about? Here's what we know so far.
When will Season 6 of Fast and Furious: Spy Racers be released?
Per Collider, Season 6 of "Fast and Furious: Spy Racers" will debut on Netflix on December 17.
Via Newsweek, Netflix has a tendency to release new seasons of its shows at midnight, PST. So you can expect to see the final season of "Spy Racers," at that time (fans should adjust that date and hour for their own time zone, of course). You should also be prepared to speed your way through the whole season in one go, since Netflix tends to upload whole seasons of shows versus doling out episodes on a week by week. "Fast" franchise fans will likely welcome this early Christmas present and might even use the holiday week to make their way through all of Season 6.
The entire sixth season seems to be complete, as far as production goes, and ready to be embraced by the show's audience.
Which characters will appear in Season 6 of Fast and Furious: Spy Racers?
You can count on the return of series star Tyler Posey, as his character, Tony, can be heard throughout the Season 6 trailer. It's a given that Tony's team — which is comprised of series regulars like Charlet Chung's Margaret "Echo" Pearl, Cisco Renaldo (as portrayed by Jorge Diaz), Luke Youngblood's Frostee Benson, and Camille Ramsey's Layla Gray — will all be back throughout the course of Season 6, particularly since this is the show's last outing. Ms. Nowhere (Renée Elise Goldsberry) will also likely return to keep Tony and the crew on an even keel as they prepare themselves for their final lap. It's also likely that Diesel will be back to portray Dominic at least one more time during the season.
A Collider interview with co-executive producer Tim Hedrick also hints that the gang will be butting heads with some sort of brand new foe "unlike anyone they've faced before" during Season 6, but no fresh cast members have been announced at press time.
What will the sixth season of Fast and Furious: Spy Racers be about?
Per the above trailer, while also taking into account Tim Hendrick's aforementioned statement on Collider, it looks like Tony and his team will be up against some hard odds during Season 6. Their technology is stolen by an unseen assailant. Trying to save the planet, the team circles the globe again, ending up back where they started in Los Angeles. That means defending their territory against evil in high-impact races. They also must confront the fact that they don't know who's been giving Ms. Nowhere her orders — and thus guiding their team through their world-spanning journey.
The question of whether Ms. Nowhere can still be trusted looms large over the storyline, and in the Collider article, it was hinted that story arcs for the coming season may include Tony and Echo fighting over the team's future, Layla becoming a stunt driver, Frostee having to hack a video game, and Cisco finally getting to put on his own one-man show. Sounds like quite an eventful final season for such a popular show, and a perfect way to drive this entertaining story over the finish line.