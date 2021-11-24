Why Derek From Hawkeye Looks So Familiar

If you're looking for range from your favorite actors, consider the fact that the same man who rocked the Broadway stage in a massive Shrek costume is also perfectly capable of delivering an awesome, nuanced performance in a critical darling movie that features an all-star cast of absolute acting legends. In 2015, Brian d'Arcy James did precisely that in "Spotlight," the highly acclaimed (via Rotten Tomatoes) biographical drama from director Tom McCarthy.

"Spotlight" tells the story of The Boston Globe's crack team of investigative journalists, who are at the brink of exposing a massive scandal within the Catholic Church. James' character is the real-life journalist Matt Carroll, who's one quarter of a team that consists of fellow journalism legends, played by acting heavyweights Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, and Rachel McAdams ... and that's not even going into the supporting characters, many of whom are played by equally well-known names.

Fully aware of the name recognition of his co-stars, James told Vulture that he was mainly drawn in by McCarthy's involvement and the excellent script ... and was thoroughly flabberghasted to find out about the sheer depth of talent that had also answered the call. "I think I knew when I auditioned that Mark and Michael were involved, but by the time I got the part I'd heard that Rachel and Liev and [John] Slattery and James Sheridan and Stanley Tucci, all these names were attached to the film," James laughed. "I couldn't quite believe it, based on the nature of the role I was going to play, which was one of this quartet of reporters."