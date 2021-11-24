Will Estes Reveals The Hilarious Thing Christian Bale Did On The Set Of The Dark Knight Rises - Exclusive

Will Estes may be best known as NYPD sergeant Jamie Reagan on the hit series "Blue Bloods," which is currently in its 12th season and airs Friday nights on CBS, but he also has one cool cameo in his past: a bit part in 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises" as — coincidentally — a police officer.

"If you blink, you miss me," admitted Estes during a recent exclusive interview with Looper. "I auditioned with a big scene and when I got there, they said, 'Here, that's your line.' And I was like, isn't there more? Where's the scene? And they were like, that's your line, and that was it."

Still, it's a role that stands out in Estes' mind to this day. "It was a tremendous experience, and obviously really exciting just to be there," he says, adding that being in such close proximity to Christian Bale left him a little starstruck. In fact, Estes shared a funny story with Looper about what happened when he went to greet the Oscar-winning actor.