The Ending Of Hawkeye Episode 1 Explained

One of the goals of Episode 1 of "Hawkeye" is to explain to the viewer what's going on with Clint since we last saw him in "Avengers: Endgame." It's been over two years since his last MCU scene as he attended Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) funeral, but he was reunited with his family.

He is still with his kids as "Hawkeye" kicks off, as we see the foursome attend "Rogers: The Musical" without mama bear (Linda Cardellini). Watching the silly musical turns out to be slightly triggering for Clint, who clearly is annoyed at the nonsense of it all. He's mostly in his feelings about the loss of his best friend Natasha (Scarlett Johansson), as we see his mind wander after the musical Natasha starts cart-wheeling around.

It's here that he takes a break and leaves to go to the restroom, and we also see him fumble with his hearing aid. It turns out Clint has suffered some severe hearing loss in his left ear thanks to his adventures with the Avengers.

It looks like Clint is making up for lost time with his kids (Lila, Nate, and Cooper) and is spending the days leading up to Christmas with them. Laura is off at their farmhouse and explains their separation by suggesting this is supposed to be Clint's one-on-one time with the kids.

Of course, Clint is pulled away from his family after spotting Kate on TV in the Ronin suit from "Avengers: Endgame."