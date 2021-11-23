The Devastating Death Of Joey Morgan
Actor Joey Morgan died on the early hours of Sunday, November 21, 2021. Morgan was 28 years old, and his death was first announced in a statement by his representative, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.
"Joey Morgan passed away early Sunday morning," the statement read. "It was a shock and devastated all of us who loved him. He will be dearly missed. We hope everyone understands how painful this is for his loved ones and can respect boundaries and allow them to grieve in private."
Morgan first gained renown in the acting scene for his role as Augie Foster in the 2015 zombie comedy, "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse." He was also known for his role as Luke Sherman in the 2017 drama-comedy "Flower," opposite Kathryn Hahn and Adam Scott. Among his other works were the summer camp comedy "Camp Manna," and the Shudder series "Critters: A New Binge." As the heartbroken entertainment world remembers the young star, we look into the ways Morgan's coworkers and close ones have remembered him.
Joey Morgan is deeply missed
Many people who worked with Joey Morgan have taken to social media to express their grief over the loss of the young star. Morgan's "Flower" co-star Zoey Deutch remembered him with an Instagram post that depicts the pair hanging out behind the scenes in what appears to be the prison set from the movie. "Rest in peace Joey. A deeply kind, talented, special person. We love you," the actress wrote, complete with a broken heart emoji. In the comments of the post, Morgan's "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse" co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger was absolutely shocked to find out about the news. "What?!? No. Such a hilarious bright star when I worked with him. Wow. This is awful," Schwarzenegger wrote.
Another "Scouts Guide" actor, Logan Miller, also took to Instagram to share his thoughts in a lengthy post about the pair's friendship. "Sometimes we wouldn't see each other for years and once we reunited it was like only a couple days had passed," Miller wrote. "I am so grateful for the time we got to spend together and I'm sorry we didn't have more time. I miss you. I love you! And I'll see you later duder."
It's not just his fellow actors who were deeply impressed with Morgan's talent and work ethic, as "Scouts Guide" director Christopher Landon remembered the actor in a heartfelt Twitter post. "Joey Morgan came into my life nearly 9 years ago when I made Scouts," Landon's message read. "He was quiet, funny, intelligent and thoughtful. And when the cameras rolled he was magnetic. He passed today and the news is heartbreaking. I am honored to have known him."
Our condolences go to Joey Morgan's family and loved ones.