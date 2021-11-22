The Hellbound Theory That Has Netflix Fans Looking Twice At The Taxi Driver

"Hellbound" is the new South Korean religious thriller series that quickly became one of Netflix's top-ten shows after it debuted on November 19, 2021 (via What's on Netflix). Based on a web cartoon created by Yeon Sang-ho, who's also "Hellbound's" director, the show takes place in a world where unearthly supernatural creatures come to Earth and kill victims who are destined to spend their eternity in hell — hence the title. This leads to a conflict between two groups of people: those who believe that the killings are proof of divine retribution, and those who question that interpretation because it eliminates the possibility of free will.

The six-episode first season takes place across two timelines. In the first three episodes, Detective Jin Kyeong-hoon (Yang Ik-june) investigates a murder at a coffee shop that's supposedly committed by the divine being, but Jin is skeptical. That puts him at odds with a fanatical cult leader, Chairman Jeong Jin-soo (Yoo Ah-in as), who founded the "New Truth Society" in response to the killings.

The second portion picks up five years later and covers the latter three episodes. In them, a lawyer named Min Hye-jin (Kim Hyun-joo) works to bring down the New Truth Society when Chairman Jeong becomes convinced that a baby named Toughie is the latest target for a divine killing.

After the time jump, Detective Jin drops out of the story. However, as a popular fan theory explains, Jin might show up at the very end of Season 1.