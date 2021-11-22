A New Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Clip Includes A Terrifying Introduction To This Beloved Character
The hype for the live-action reboot "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" is in full swing with its impending release on November 24. The new film will be the seventh live-action film based on the horror video game franchise, but the first to pay any substantive respect to the source material. While the other live-action adaptations starring Milla Jovovich haven't exactly hit the mark with "Resident Evil" fans, "Welcome to Raccoon City" includes many key characters and scenes in the hopes of delivering a reboot that's much more faithful to the original video games.
"Welcome to Raccoon City" will dive into the origin story of "Resident Evil," wherein the pharmaceutical company Umbrella has unleashed horrors they created from their bioengineering experiments into the Midwestern town of Raccoon City. Members of the highly trained Raccoon City Police Department — including Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell), Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen), and Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia) — delve into the Spencer Mansion, a key setting in the first "Resident Evil" game, to tackle Umbrella's horrific creations themselves.
In a new clip, we see another character from the video games make a terrifying debut.
Lisa Trevor's live-action counterpart is just as terrifying as her video game version
In the new clip, Leon S. Kennedy confronts a horrifying monstrosity who turns out to be Lisa Trevor, a character from the original "Resident Evil" video game. Lisa, played by Marina Mazepa, is the teenage daughter of the Spencer Mansion architect and ultimately gets kidnapped by Umbrella to serve as a subject in their horrible human experiments. As a result of the experiments, she now has superhuman abilities and a range of physical deformities such as stitched-up head and tentacles (via Fandom).
According to the film's director, Johannes Roberts, "Welcome to Raccoon City" will dive much more into Lisa's story. Roberts said to IGN, "Lisa Trevor is actually quite a pivotal role in the movie. I was always fascinated by her when playing the remake of the first game. I found her character both disturbing and at the same time strangely haunting." He continued, "She's terrifying but also tragic. In the movie, we really connect her to Claire Redfield's story, starting with the orphanage where Claire grew up."
In the clip, Lisa raises her finger to her terrifyingly-shut mouth to shush Leon, possibly hinting at her helpfulness and lingering intelligence. "Resident Evil" fans will have to wait and see just how gruesome Lisa Trevor turns out to be when "Welcome to Raccoon City" releases on November 24.