A New Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Clip Includes A Terrifying Introduction To This Beloved Character

The hype for the live-action reboot "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" is in full swing with its impending release on November 24. The new film will be the seventh live-action film based on the horror video game franchise, but the first to pay any substantive respect to the source material. While the other live-action adaptations starring Milla Jovovich haven't exactly hit the mark with "Resident Evil" fans, "Welcome to Raccoon City" includes many key characters and scenes in the hopes of delivering a reboot that's much more faithful to the original video games.

"Welcome to Raccoon City" will dive into the origin story of "Resident Evil," wherein the pharmaceutical company Umbrella has unleashed horrors they created from their bioengineering experiments into the Midwestern town of Raccoon City. Members of the highly trained Raccoon City Police Department — including Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell), Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen), and Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia) — delve into the Spencer Mansion, a key setting in the first "Resident Evil" game, to tackle Umbrella's horrific creations themselves.

In a new clip, we see another character from the video games make a terrifying debut.