Florian Munteanu Reveals How Shang-Chi Prepared Him For Borderlands' Krieg - Exclusive

"Obviously every project helps you not only prepare for the next role," Munteanu acknowledged, "but it makes you better, right? You always have the possibility to gain experience, to work with so many beautiful and talented people and you get better each day." He took some time to acknowledge his Hollywood beginnings: "If I'm looking back when I did my Hollywood debut with 'Creed' and I'm looking at me now, I'm a whole different person and I'm a whole different actor."

Back then, he was a boxer-turned-actor. Now, he's a full fledged actor. "My skillset is as a whole just different now than three or four years ago," he continued, "because you are improving constantly because you have the opportunity to work with the best in the game. So after I shot 'Shang-Chi' and after I played Razor Fist, I was already a better martial artist, a better fighter, better actor and all that I brought to the new character, which is Krieg in 'Borderlands.'"

"Shang-Chi" is now on Disney+ and all other major digital platforms and will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on November 30.