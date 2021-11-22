We Finally Have A First Look At Peacock's MacGruber Series

"MacGruber" started as a sketch on "Saturday Night Live" in the late '00s. A direct parody of the popular ABC action series "MacGyver," which ran from the mid-'80s to the early '90s, the sketches focused on Will Forte's MacGruber, an action hero-type who is eventually revealed to be the son of Richard Dean Anderson's iconic Angus MacGyver.

In every "SNL" sketch, MacGruber is often tasked with disarming a dangerous device. However, unlike his father, he doesn't apply critical thinking skills or the ability to create Rube Goldberg devices out of random detritus to hash out a lifesaving solution to whatever problem he faces. Instead, MacGruber usually becomes incredibly distracted by his messy and complicated personal life and ends up blowing himself, his partner (played by Maya Rudolph until she left "SNL" in 2007, then Kristen Wiig from 2008 onward), and anyone in the surrounding area sky-high.

The sketches resulted in a 2010 feature film which made over $9 million (per Box Office Mojo), and soon, a Peacock-exclusive TV series. The show was first slated to come out in 2020 (per Deadline) but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic (per Variety Insight). This week, fans finally got a glimpse of the new "MacGruber" thanks to a new trailer that provides an update on the hapless hero in the 10-plus years since we last saw him.