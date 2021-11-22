Ralph Macchio Teases Terry Silver's Evolution In Cobra Kai Season 4

As far as franchise revivals go, "Cobra Kai" is the best (pause) around! Now soon to be returning with its fourth season after debuting on YouTube and changing stances over to Netflix, the ongoing exploits of "The Karate Kid" characters make for the perfect balance between soap-opera cheese and air-punching brilliance. Things got turned up to 11 in the closing finale of last season, though, when stone-faced sensei John Kreese made a call to his old war buddy and original owner of Cobra Kai, Terry Silver.

Not seen since the end of "The Karate Kid Part III," the iconic ponytail was teased shortly after, leading fans to lose their collective minds, and one crucial detail — Terry Silver wasn't that great. A stereotypical bad guy of the 1990s, his preferred hairstyle, and business in "toxic waste" did everything required to paint Silver as the antagonist and not much else. With such limited depth to the character, it surely would be quite a task to bring him back to the franchise that has now expanded on the small screen. Thankfully, former Karate Kid and leader of Miyagi-Do, Daniel LaRusso, confirms they've got it all covered.