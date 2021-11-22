Ralph Macchio Teases Terry Silver's Evolution In Cobra Kai Season 4
As far as franchise revivals go, "Cobra Kai" is the best (pause) around! Now soon to be returning with its fourth season after debuting on YouTube and changing stances over to Netflix, the ongoing exploits of "The Karate Kid" characters make for the perfect balance between soap-opera cheese and air-punching brilliance. Things got turned up to 11 in the closing finale of last season, though, when stone-faced sensei John Kreese made a call to his old war buddy and original owner of Cobra Kai, Terry Silver.
Not seen since the end of "The Karate Kid Part III," the iconic ponytail was teased shortly after, leading fans to lose their collective minds, and one crucial detail — Terry Silver wasn't that great. A stereotypical bad guy of the 1990s, his preferred hairstyle, and business in "toxic waste" did everything required to paint Silver as the antagonist and not much else. With such limited depth to the character, it surely would be quite a task to bring him back to the franchise that has now expanded on the small screen. Thankfully, former Karate Kid and leader of Miyagi-Do, Daniel LaRusso, confirms they've got it all covered.
Cobra Kai is headed to the next level
Speaking to Empire in their latest issue, Ralph Macchio has revealed that we're going to see a few more shades to Silver than we have in the past. Layers that, once uncovered, will up the game of the beloved show. "There's another angle to Terry Silver, and when you call upon those stories and dive into the grey areas, it expands the universe and the story," said Macchio. "It's this chance to take something that didn't work, and try to make fruit out of it. Can it bear fruit? It has. Season four is next level."
If we didn't know any better, we'd say that there is fighting talk, which says a lot given how the show left things last season. With unthinkable alliances formed and a Phil Collins drum solo to lead us out, the third season of "Cobra Kai" ended on a cliffhanger for the ages. Thankfully, we'll be able to see just what we're up against when "Cobra Kai" steps back in the ring on Netflix on December 31.