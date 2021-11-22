The First Teaser For Shonda Rhimes' Inventing Anna Promises A Glamorous, Dramatic Story

Two-time Emmy winner Julia Garner has stolen just about every scene she's in for three straight seasons of "Ozark." Soon, she will be on our TV screens as a headline-making scammer in the Shondaland Netflix show "Inventing Anna." The upcoming project is based on the true story of Anna Delvey (born Anna Sorokin), a fraudster posing as a socialite who was convicted for multiple counts of attempted grand larceny and larceny in the second degree in 2019 (via The New York Times). Sorokin's brief time as a scammer was documented in lengthy accounts for both Vanity Fair and New York Magazine, with the latter publication's piece serving as the basis for "Inventing Anna."

On Monday, Netflix released the first teaser trailer for "Inventing Anna, previewing the show's approach to Sorokin's life of glitz, glam, plus the calculated sham of how she got there. "Inventing Anna" marks the second Netflix project coming to the streaming service from Shonda Rhimes since "Bridgerton," although plans for the show were announced in Variety one month before the costume drama (via Deadline). With Garner front and center, she is joined by top-level talent, including "Veep" alum Anna Chlumsky, "Scandal" actor Katie Lowes, and former star of Netflix's "Orange Is The New Black" Laverne Cox.