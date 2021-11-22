The Devastating Death Of Art LaFleur

Out of his acting career that spans roughly 40 years, Art LaFleur is best known for his role in "The Sandlot." In the film, he plays the spirit of baseball legend Babe Ruth, who shows up to give a pep talk to Benny. If you're a nineties kid, then you're sure to remember his famous quote about how legends never die.

LaFleur's other prominent baseball role would be alongside Kevin Costner in the 1989 film "Field of Dreams." He starred as another real-life baseball figure, Chick Gandil, a major player in the infamous Black Sox scandal of 1919.

After "The Sandlot" and "Field of Dreams," LaFleur would go on to star in several other TV and film projects in the early aughts, such as "The Replacements," "The Practice," and "A Cinderella Story." He also brought many laughs to the screen with his recurring role as the Tooth Fairy in "The Santa Clause 2" and "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause." Even after being diagnosed with Parkinson's, he continued acting, most recently appearing in the 2017 TV movie "Dive."

As a family man, and an actor who brought so many characters to life, he proved to be a legend himself. He is sure to be missed throughout the world, and especially by all those who knew him.