Shang-Chi's Stunt Coordinator Dishes On Razor Fist's Behind-The-Scenes Noodle Arm - Exclusive

Audiences get their first good look at Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu) during the bus fight in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." He doesn't tell anyone his name, but the fact that he has a razor for a fist fills in a few blanks.

Having a retractable razor fist required some green clothes and prop work during production. "It was a CGI glove that I was wearing," Munteanu told Looper, "but I couldn't use it and I had to actually play it like I have no forearm there. So that was tough in terms of stabilization and your fighting style." Even this undersells the razor fist to an extent, and it could more accurately be described as a "green sleeve with a noodle attached."

Looper spoke with Andy Cheng, the stunt coordinator for the bus fight. He told us about Munteanu's athleticism, the difficulties associated with his size, and the noodle arm. The most important takeaway: It was hilarious.