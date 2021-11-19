Here's What Jared Leto Really Thinks About A Potential Ayer Cut Of Suicide Squad

When director Joss Whedon's attempt at "Justice League" made its silver screen debut in 2017, it couldn't have been more clear that something went wrong behind the scenes. Knowledge of former director Zack Snyder's departure from the project wasn't hidden, and the world knew Whedon reshot large portions of the film, but the final result shocked everyone all the same. The Frankenstein's monster of a comic book movie fell short by nearly every metric, prompting dedicated DCEU fans to birth the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, which hoped to convince Warner Bros. to allow the original director to complete his vision for the project.

After years of relentless online campaigning, speculation, and cryptic teases, Zack Snyder's version of "Justice League" finally came to fruition. It hit HBO Max in March of 2021, supplying fans with a whopping four hours of desaturated, slow-mo, superhero action. While this was clearly a huge win for the fandom, it didn't take long for the former Snyder Cut crowd to jump over to another internet-based movement: #ReleaseTheAyerCut. Reported studio meddling in director David Ayer's "Suicide Squad" from 2016 had led them to lobby for a revised edition of the film that closer resembled Ayer's initial concept.

At the time of this writing, the supposed Ayer Cut of "Suicide Squad" has yet to materialize, but fans continue to fight the good fight. Jared Leto — the man behind the movie's tattooed take on the Joker — has tossed in his two cents on the matter, and his comments are sure to excite supporters of the cause.