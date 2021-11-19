The Devastating Death Of Dave Frishberg

Sly and sarcastic jazz musician Dave Frishberg, best known for his "Schoolhouse Rock!" compositions, died at the age of 88 on Wednesday, November 17. Frishberg's wife, April Magnusson, confirmed his death to the New York Times the next day.

Frishberg created more than a few popular tunes since his music career began in the 1960s. Best known for authoring the "Schoolhouse Rock!" single "I'm Just a Bill" (performed by Jack Shelton), his lyrical wit and inventive melodies also earned him accolades outside the world of edu-tainment. Frishberg's own albums earned him four Grammy Nominations for Best Jazz Vocal Performance. He also sold a series of successful singles in songs like "Peel Me a Grape" and "My Attorney Bernie."

Frishberg, who died of an unspecified illness, had his health in decline for the past several years. In June 2019, Magnusson launched a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe to help support his growing healthcare expenses. In total, the campaign raised $63,413 from 775 donations.