Cowboy Bebop: John Cho's Accident Almost Required Drastic Production Changes

John Cho is one of the stars of the new Netflix series, "Cowboy Bebop," which was developed by André Nemec and is based on the Japanese anime series of the same name. Set in the year 2071, the series follows a group of bounty hunters who board the Bebop spaceship to track down criminals. Cho plays Spike Spiegel, a Mars-born bounty hunter who has a history with gang violence.

The series is scheduled to hit Netflix tomorrow, November 19, following production delays due to a serious on-set injury of Cho's: a torn ACL. Back in 2019, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Cho had injured his knee while filming "Cowboy Bebop" and that, as a result, production had been suspended. Cho told Vulture in an August 2021 interview that he was thinking about his "Cowboy Bebop" character the entire time he was at home recovering. He said, "I'm at home doing these knee exercises, coming off the drugs, and I was thinking about Cowboy Bebop. Every day. I don't think I've ever thought about a single role more."

Now, Cho has opened up about the injury again, this time on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." While talking about the injury, Cho also revealed the other options that were considered before production was delayed.