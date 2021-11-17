This Is How Marvel's Simu Liu Feels About His Upcoming SNL Hosting Gig

Simu Liu has been on the acting scene for nearly a decade, honing his craft primarily on television. Since making his TV debut in a 2012 episode of "Nikita," he has popped up on everything from "Fresh Off the Boat" to "Kim's Convenience," but it has become abundantly clear that his talents are more than worthy of the cinema too. Following appearances in lesser-known titles like "Kung Fu Cops" and "Women Is Losers," Liu has finally gotten his big break in the form of Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

The martial arts epic hit the silver screen in September of 2021, and it has earned a reputation as one of the strongest Marvel Cinematic Universe installments to date. With thrilling action sequences, fresh visual aesthetics, and a story that pulls you in from the very beginning, it should come as no surprise that "Shang-Chi" became a critical and financial hit. Simu Liu was at the heart of it all as Shang-Chi himself, and he played the role to perfection while sharing scenes with the likes of Awkwafina and Tony Leung. These elements have put Liu on the fast track to becoming a bonafide Hollywood star in no time flat.

To further cement himself as a big-screen constant, Simu Liu will host the November 20 episode of "Saturday Night Live" — a celebrity rite of passage that he hasn't hidden his true feelings about.