Mckenna Grace Reveals The Hardest Part About Filming Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The wait for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is almost over. After being stuck in development hell for decades, undergoing several iterations in that time, the direct sequel to 1989's "Ghostbusters 2" will honor the past and hopefully open the door to a prosperous future for the spooky franchise. Who ya gonna call?

In "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," the proton packs have been inherited by some fresh-faced adolescents, and it's up to them to protect a small town from a supernatural threat. The story centers around Egon Spengler's daughter Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two children as they discover the old man's history and try to live up to his heroic legacy — despite the fact the old Ghostbusters have been forgotten by the masses in the modern age.

Mckenna Grace, who plays Egon's granddaughter, Phoebe Spengler, is front and center in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." Starring in a hotly anticipated sequel must have been stressful for many reasons, but the young performer faced one particular challenge while shooting the movie.