Mckenna Grace Reveals The Hardest Part About Filming Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The wait for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is almost over. After being stuck in development hell for decades, undergoing several iterations in that time, the direct sequel to 1989's "Ghostbusters 2" will honor the past and hopefully open the door to a prosperous future for the spooky franchise. Who ya gonna call?
In "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," the proton packs have been inherited by some fresh-faced adolescents, and it's up to them to protect a small town from a supernatural threat. The story centers around Egon Spengler's daughter Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two children as they discover the old man's history and try to live up to his heroic legacy — despite the fact the old Ghostbusters have been forgotten by the masses in the modern age.
Mckenna Grace, who plays Egon's granddaughter, Phoebe Spengler, is front and center in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." Starring in a hotly anticipated sequel must have been stressful for many reasons, but the young performer faced one particular challenge while shooting the movie.
Mckenna Grace's biggest challenge on Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Mckenna Grace recently spoke to Variety about her career as a child star, as well as her experience working on "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." During the conversation, she revealed the most challenging aspect of playing Egon's granddaughter in the movie, but it was a good kind of stressful at the end of the day.
As a lifelong fan of the "Ghostbusters" movies, Grace could barely contain her excitement as she got to play a character in this film's universe, especially during a scene in which she brandishes a proton pack and rides around the town in the Ghostbusters' iconic vehicle. "It was actually really hard to stay so stoic and focused because of how excited I was to be in the same vicinity as Ecto-1 and Ivan and Jason [Reitman]," Grace told Variety.
Grace went on to say that she had to put her game face on in order to get the job done, but it was a struggle as she couldn't believe that she was getting to realize a dream come true. "I just kind of put myself in a totally different mindset, and then they'd yell cut, and I'd go, 'Oh my god! I just shot a ghost!'" she remarked.