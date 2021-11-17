Andrew Garfield's Favorite Spider-Man Isn't Himself

As fans of the character know, three actors have now taken on the role of Peter Parker/"Spider-Man" on the big screen. It began with Tobey Maguire in 2002's "Spider-Man," directed by Sam Raimi and co-starring Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane and Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn aka Green Goblin. Maguire reprised the role for two sequels, 2004's "Spider-Man 2" and 2007's "Spider-Man 3."

The character then remained dormant for a few years until Andrew Garfield took on the part for 2012's "The Amazing Spider-Man" and its 2014 sequel, both of which were directed by Marc Webb. Finally, the third and current Spider-Man referred to above is Tom Holland, who began his run as the character in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," a year before his first solo film, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" was released. "Spider-Man: Far From Home," the sequel to "Homecoming," then came out in 2019.

Now, the release date for the newest Spider-Man film, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," is quickly approaching, and the hype surrounding the film continues to build. Namely, the rumors that past Spider-Men Maguire and Garfield might be returning have been running rampant. Naturally, Garfield has had to field Spidey questions, including whether or not he'll make an appearance in the upcoming film (which he insists he won't). But, one answer he was happy to give is which of the two other Spider-Men is his favorite.