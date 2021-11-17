Channing Tatum Returns To The Big Screen In The New Trailer For Dog

Not including his hilarious cameo in the Ryan Reynolds-led "Free Guy," "Dog" will mark Channing Tatum's first onscreen film performance since "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" in 2017. It makes things even more interesting given that he's also spent time behind the camera on this new movie. Perhaps he'll get a real taste for directing going forward?

"Dog" looks to be a thoroughly charming movie, balancing comedy with drama in a way that might ask audiences to keep a few tissues close by. The trailer teases some fun sequences, like Briggs' (Tatum) first meeting with Lulu or their very eventful stay at a posh hotel. There are also some heartwarming turns, like the young soldier's discovery that his canine companion's like to give hugs. What's clear all around is that "Dog" appears to be a special pic worth checking out in cinemas.

This isn't the first time either Tatum or co-director Reid Carolin have looked into soldier's and dog pairings, as they both served as producers on the 2017 HBO documentary, "War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend" (via IMDb). Directed by Deborah Scranton, the film focused on the bond between U.S. Special Ops soldiers paired with K9 units on the battlefield. Given Tatum and Carolin's already extensive experience with this subject matter, hopefully, that will transfer over smoothly in their new feature film in between what looks to be another commendable, comedic performance from Tatum.

We can see just what kind of new tricks this "Dog" has when the film arrives in cinemas in February 2022.