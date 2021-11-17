David Harbour's Newest Project Is Perfect For Stranger Things Fans

David Harbour has certainly made a name for himself in Hollywood. In the business since 2001, he started his career with small roles in major films, including "Revolutionary Road" and "Brokeback Mountain." His talents did not go unnoticed, and led to bigger roles on Aaron Sorkin's HBO series "The Newsroom" and short-lived drama "Rake." However, Harbour catapulted into the mainstream with a little Netflix show called "Stranger Things." When the nostalgia-fueled supernatural mystery dropped on the streaming site in 2016, no one could have predicted what a huge hit it would be. Harbour captured audience's hearts as the gruff-yet-soft police chief Jim Hopper, and is continuing his role in the hotly-anticipated fourth season of "Stranger Things."

The success of "Stranger Things" undoubtedly opened more doors for the talented actor, and Harbour has gone on to star into two of the biggest film franchises today — as the Red Guardian in Marvel's "Black Widow" and as Dexter Tolliver in DC's "Suicide Squad." Now, Harbour is taking on another exciting role — and "Stranger Things" fans have reason to be excited.