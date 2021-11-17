David Harbour's Newest Project Is Perfect For Stranger Things Fans
David Harbour has certainly made a name for himself in Hollywood. In the business since 2001, he started his career with small roles in major films, including "Revolutionary Road" and "Brokeback Mountain." His talents did not go unnoticed, and led to bigger roles on Aaron Sorkin's HBO series "The Newsroom" and short-lived drama "Rake." However, Harbour catapulted into the mainstream with a little Netflix show called "Stranger Things." When the nostalgia-fueled supernatural mystery dropped on the streaming site in 2016, no one could have predicted what a huge hit it would be. Harbour captured audience's hearts as the gruff-yet-soft police chief Jim Hopper, and is continuing his role in the hotly-anticipated fourth season of "Stranger Things."
The success of "Stranger Things" undoubtedly opened more doors for the talented actor, and Harbour has gone on to star into two of the biggest film franchises today — as the Red Guardian in Marvel's "Black Widow" and as Dexter Tolliver in DC's "Suicide Squad." Now, Harbour is taking on another exciting role — and "Stranger Things" fans have reason to be excited.
David Harbour will star in the holiday thriller Violent Night
Deadline has reported that David Harbour will star in the upcoming Universal thriller "Violent Night," set to release December 2, 2022. From 87North, the production house behind the "John Wick" franchise, "Violent Night" is described by Deadline as "a coal-dark holiday thriller that says you should always bet on red." The film is directed by Norweigen director Tommy Wirkola, known for offbeat thrillers including "The Trip" and "Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters." Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the writers of "Sonic the Hedgehog," are penning the film's screenplay.
As "Violent Night" is still in early stages of development, no further details are known as of this writing. However, with its thrilling premise and Wirkola at the helm, we imagine an action-packed (and maybe supernatural) horror awaits us, and perhaps might just be the holdover we need as we wait for news about a potential "Stranger Things" Season 5. Harbour's talent for playing dynamic characters with a tragic backstory and a vendetta to satisfy promises another incredible performance from the actor, and we have no doubt his role in "Violent Night" will be as memorable as our favorite small town police chief Jim Hopper.