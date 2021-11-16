Iconic Game Scenes That Were Never Supposed To Happen

Even people who've never played a "Portal" game in their lives have probably heard a reference to the famous line, "The cake is a lie." This line refers to the reveal that the game's protagonist is being led through the action, and completing deadly tests, in service of a reward that she will never receive. The cake was promised to her by GLaDOS (Genetic Lifeform and Disk Operating System), the deadpan superintelligent computer antagonist of the game.

But what if there was never a promise of cake? What if that memed-to-death famous phrase never had a place in the game, because GlaDOS never existed? There would certainly be a lot fewer novelty t-shirts, that's for sure. Cake (or lack thereof) aside, GLaDOS is one of the most vital components of Portal, and a truly iconic video game villain. So, it's shocking to learn that "Portal" almost didn't include the robot-voiced sardonic narrator in the first place.

According to a TechRadar interview with game designer Robin Walker, the original version of the game had no antagonist at all, focusing entirely on the puzzles themselves. However, after playtester feedback indicated that the game felt incomplete, Walker realized that the puzzles alone were not enough to hold attention — without a force to drive them.

In an interview with Game Developer, writer Erik Wolpaw described how he came up with the idea for GLaDOS after using text-to-speech software to record temporary dialogue for "Psychonauts". Using this same technology to play around with temporary dialogue for "Portal," the team came up with the idea for GLaDOS' cold (but funny) speech patterns. Thankfully they did, so she could rise to the status of being a famous and beloved video game villain.