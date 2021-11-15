The Fear: TWD Season 7 Episode 5 Scene Fans Couldn't Help But Love

In the end, there are only so many ways to kill a zombie.

For nearly 20 total seasons, "The Walking Dead" and its spin-offs, "Fear the Walking Dead" and "The Walking Dead: World Beyond," have been ending the undead in just about every way imaginable. Lengths of chain and street signs, samurai swords and baseball bats, crossbows and revolvers, vehicles of all makes and models: if you can swing it, shoot it, throw it or drive it, chances are somebody's killed a walker with it.

The new season of "Fear the Walking Dead" is set in the aftermath of the most devastating weapon yet used on the walkers: the nuclear strike launched by the serial killer-turned-mad prophet Teddy Maddox (John Glover) to cleanse the world in the aftermath of the apocalypse. Much of Season 7 is concerned with how characters are adapting to this new normal, a world where the remaining walkers and the ever-present power-mad would-be dictators aren't necessarily the most immediate threat to their safety, when compared to the radioactive fallout.

But just because "Fear the Walking Dead" has gone just about as big as it possibly can doesn't mean there's not still room to innovate on the smaller scale in the art of zombie destruction. The fifth episode of the show's seventh season does so in a way that has fans thrilled.