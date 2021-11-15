The Fear: TWD Season 7 Episode 5 Scene Fans Couldn't Help But Love
In the end, there are only so many ways to kill a zombie.
For nearly 20 total seasons, "The Walking Dead" and its spin-offs, "Fear the Walking Dead" and "The Walking Dead: World Beyond," have been ending the undead in just about every way imaginable. Lengths of chain and street signs, samurai swords and baseball bats, crossbows and revolvers, vehicles of all makes and models: if you can swing it, shoot it, throw it or drive it, chances are somebody's killed a walker with it.
The new season of "Fear the Walking Dead" is set in the aftermath of the most devastating weapon yet used on the walkers: the nuclear strike launched by the serial killer-turned-mad prophet Teddy Maddox (John Glover) to cleanse the world in the aftermath of the apocalypse. Much of Season 7 is concerned with how characters are adapting to this new normal, a world where the remaining walkers and the ever-present power-mad would-be dictators aren't necessarily the most immediate threat to their safety, when compared to the radioactive fallout.
But just because "Fear the Walking Dead" has gone just about as big as it possibly can doesn't mean there's not still room to innovate on the smaller scale in the art of zombie destruction. The fifth episode of the show's seventh season does so in a way that has fans thrilled.
Fear the Walking Dead took the walkers into the squared circle
It starts with the introduction of Mickey (Aisha Tyler), a woman this season's power-mad would-be dictator Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) has tasked Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christina Evangelista) with finding and bringing to him. Mickey and her husband used to be a pair of local wrestling stars, and after Dwight and Sherry find her and decide not to take her to Strand, the group instead heads for her and her husband's gym, hoping to find him. Instead, they find his body, and a whole horde of walkers around the ring inside.
But when life hands you lemons, you go top rope on them until some lemonade comes out. The battle with the zombies in the gym makes full use of Mickey's expertise, and had some fans of the show on their feet and cheering. "As a wrestling fan, I loved that lol, especially the piledriver to the zombie," u/Takanori00 wrote on Reddit.
"I was absolutely beyond pleased with this episode and was giggling away," wrote u/SkullSpidey. Someone else pointed out that the viewers at home weren't the only ones enjoying the battle. "Dwight was like a kid whenever he looked at Mickey," said VolcomF1.
Was it the most efficient means of disposing with a small horde? Probably not. "I do think they could have shanked all the walkers while they were around the ring," wrote u/Harpua111, "but that would have been to easy." But it was certainly the flashiest and most fun. On a season of a show that's been consumed with nuclear fallout and nuclear personalities, sometimes fun is just what's needed.