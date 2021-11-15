Sylvester Stallone's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Costume Is More Important Than You Think

Even though he wasn't present for much of the film, Sylvester Stallone's character in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" proved one of the most important. As the leader of the Ravagers, Stakar Ogord (Stallone) was the one who banished Yondu (Michael Rooker) for the crime of trafficking children. When Yondu sacrificed himself to save Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) at the end of the film, Stakar returned to complete Yondu's redemption arc, posthumously reinstating him into the Ravagers and awarding him a traditional Ravager funeral.

The film's post-credits scene teased the return of Stakar and his old team of Ravagers for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Recently, Stallone shared our first look as Stakar's new look as he will appear in the film, set to premiere on May 5, 2023.

MCU fans still don't know a whole lot about Stakar's character. In the comics, however, he is a hero named Starhawk. Granted super powers by the Hawk God, the Stakar we see in the comic books has had a very different life from his film iteration (via Marvel Fandom Wiki). However, Stallone's new costume seems to suggest a stronger connection to the original hero by taking a few key elements from his design.