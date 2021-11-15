Sylvester Stallone's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Costume Is More Important Than You Think
Even though he wasn't present for much of the film, Sylvester Stallone's character in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" proved one of the most important. As the leader of the Ravagers, Stakar Ogord (Stallone) was the one who banished Yondu (Michael Rooker) for the crime of trafficking children. When Yondu sacrificed himself to save Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) at the end of the film, Stakar returned to complete Yondu's redemption arc, posthumously reinstating him into the Ravagers and awarding him a traditional Ravager funeral.
The film's post-credits scene teased the return of Stakar and his old team of Ravagers for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Recently, Stallone shared our first look as Stakar's new look as he will appear in the film, set to premiere on May 5, 2023.
MCU fans still don't know a whole lot about Stakar's character. In the comics, however, he is a hero named Starhawk. Granted super powers by the Hawk God, the Stakar we see in the comic books has had a very different life from his film iteration (via Marvel Fandom Wiki). However, Stallone's new costume seems to suggest a stronger connection to the original hero by taking a few key elements from his design.
Stallone's Stakar is not quite Starhawk, at least not yet
Stallone shared his character's new look with a recent photo which he posted on Instagram along with the caption, "yes what's coming your way? Keep your guard up!"
Decked out in his new bright blue Ravager uniform, the change in color scheme from a dark gray and black is directly inspired by the blue duds of the original Starhawk. This connection is strengthened by the gold attachments on the jacket, which resemble the similar golden embellishments on the original costume from the pages of Marvel Comics.
It's unknown how deep into the Starhawk rabbit hole James Gunn is planning to go with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." However, Stallone's new costume indicates that we may learn a bit more about the man whom Yondu admired so strongly. If his backstory is anything like the comics, fans may see Stakar relive his own life multiple times, fuse with his adoptive sister-wife, and acquire powers from one of Marvel's most dangerous deities.