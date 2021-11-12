Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3 Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far
People in the United States might be familiar with the yard sign that says, "Politicians are temporary, but Wu-Tang is forever!" This illustrates just how popular the musicians and lyricists are, and shows just how much of a legacy the group has earned. Recently, the rappers have been featured in a television series known as "Wu-Tang: An American Saga." The first season of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" premiered on September 4, 2019, while the second season started on September 8, 2021 and ran through October 27.
Boasting an impressive 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes across both seasons, "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" was created with input from original Wu-Tang member RZA. The series is about a fictionalized version of the group as they grow up in a rough neighborhood and eventually become a cornerstone of popular culture.
So what exactly do we know about Season 3 of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga"? Here's the rub.
When is the release date of Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3?
The third and final season has already been confirmed (via Deadline), but we do not have an exact date yet. However, considering the release schedule thus far, we could hopefully see Season 3 of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" sometime in early September of 2022. Since "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" has already run two successful seasons, the new material really shouldn't take more than a calendar year to produce — but there are always extenuating circumstances, especially in the time of COVID.
Both seasons of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" have started in September and ended in October, so it is probably safe to assume that Season 3 of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" will follow suit.
Who is in the cast of Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3?
The cast of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" at this point features some of the core members of the Wu-Tang Clan: RZA (Ashton Sanders), Raekwon (Shameik Moore), GZA (Johnell Xavier Young), Ol' Dirty Bastard (TJ Atoms), Method Man (David Brewster), Ghostface Killah (Siddiq Saunderson), Mitchell "Divine" Diggs (Julian Elijah Martinez), and Oliver Grant (Marcus Callendar) have all had a strong showing in the two seasons thus far.
Other cast members likely returning for Season 3 of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" include Inspectah Deck (Uyoata Udi), Fat Larry (Vincent Pastore), Jah Son (Jorge Lendeborg), Uncle Hollis (Stephen McKinley Henderson), Masta Killah (JaQwan J. Kelly) and U-God (Damani Sease). The supporting cast of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" is sprawling, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see new faces during Season 3, either.
The core cast members are generally set, but there is also the potential for actors to be replaced, as in the case of the Inspectah Deck character. Originally, he was played by Joey Bada$$ in the first season, but the character later went to Uyoata Udi.
What is the plot of Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3?
The plot of Season 3 of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" is sure to continue the group's progress from crime and neighborhood antics to full-blown mega stars. TJ Atoms, who plays Ol' Dirty Bastard, said, "For the story, you're going to see what unfolds when the different members get signed to different labels. And we'll see what happens when they really start doing the Wu-Tang thing for real. We're probably going to see tours and shows. A lot of performances and drama, for sure, because RZA was making all the decisions. Everybody didn't agree with RZA's decisions" (via Newsweek).
Judging by this quote, it looks like we will see the characters of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" begin to take the shape we've all come to know and love, but we may also see interpersonal drama as these growing egos clash. Money and fame are some of the biggest motivators for the fictionalized Wu-Tang Clan, so we may also see some out-of-control excess of the 1990s. Either way, the television saga of the ascent of the Wu-Tang Clan shall continue ever onwards.