Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3 Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

People in the United States might be familiar with the yard sign that says, "Politicians are temporary, but Wu-Tang is forever!" This illustrates just how popular the musicians and lyricists are, and shows just how much of a legacy the group has earned. Recently, the rappers have been featured in a television series known as "Wu-Tang: An American Saga." The first season of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" premiered on September 4, 2019, while the second season started on September 8, 2021 and ran through October 27.

Boasting an impressive 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes across both seasons, "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" was created with input from original Wu-Tang member RZA. The series is about a fictionalized version of the group as they grow up in a rough neighborhood and eventually become a cornerstone of popular culture.

So what exactly do we know about Season 3 of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga"? Here's the rub.