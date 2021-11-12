The Devastating Death Of Winter From The Dolphin Tale Movies

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced on November 11 the tragic passing of Winter the bottlenose dolphin — who starred in Warner Bros.' family-friendly films "Dolphin Tale" and "Dolphin Tale 2" — in an Instagram post. In the appropriately lengthy caption, the aquarium emphasized how hard the "staff worked around the clock during this challenging time" to save her from a "gastrointestinal abnormality." The caption also revealed that plans for her memorial were underway. The aquarium is closed today, Friday, November 12 to give the staff and her caregivers a day to grieve.

The first "Dolphin Tale" movie followed the book "Winter's Tail: How One Little Dolphin Learned to Swim Again," which told the story of an injured dolphin who gets rescued and rehabilitated at the Florida Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Sadly, her recent health problems got the best of her before her caretakers at the Clearwater Aquarium could get the situation under control. However, she lived a fantastic life worth remembering nonetheless.