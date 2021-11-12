The Boys Takes On Disney With Their Vought+ Day Video

Season 3 of "The Boys" may not be out yet, but that isn't stopping Amazon from getting in on the much-hyped Disney+ Day. Under the guise of Vought International, the streaming rival hit Twitter with an ad touting the new (and fictional) Vought+ service. Of course, Vought pulled out all the stops by utilizing its own team of superheroes — The Seven — to promote the project. Actors Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, and Nathan Mitchell all reprise their roles for the video.

What does a world with Vought+ entail? Much like the very real Disney+, the service seems to cater to every aspect of entertainment. The team reaches into just about every property Disney owns by satirizing everything from ESPN's live sports to Marvel's series and films. Arguably the funniest moment goes to Black Noir promoting V Entertainment Television with cue cards hyping up their fashion and pop culture coverage.