The Boys Takes On Disney With Their Vought+ Day Video
Season 3 of "The Boys" may not be out yet, but that isn't stopping Amazon from getting in on the much-hyped Disney+ Day. Under the guise of Vought International, the streaming rival hit Twitter with an ad touting the new (and fictional) Vought+ service. Of course, Vought pulled out all the stops by utilizing its own team of superheroes — The Seven — to promote the project. Actors Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, and Nathan Mitchell all reprise their roles for the video.
What does a world with Vought+ entail? Much like the very real Disney+, the service seems to cater to every aspect of entertainment. The team reaches into just about every property Disney owns by satirizing everything from ESPN's live sports to Marvel's series and films. Arguably the funniest moment goes to Black Noir promoting V Entertainment Television with cue cards hyping up their fashion and pop culture coverage.
More news from Seven on 7
The video doesn't forget Vought's news series "Seven on 7." Set in the same world as "The Boys," this product of the Vought News Network gives fans a bit of connective tissue between Season 2 and Season 3. It's not so subtle about the influences shaping this satire — Fox News and similar outlets seem to serve as the template as showrunner Eric Kripke has fun crafting the premise. "Since the very start of 'The Boys,' we've seen Vought's propaganda arm — I mean, news channel," he said of the bonus content's announcement (via Gizmodo).
Released every month on the seventh day, the series' newest episode hinted at the social media parody in a segment touting the growing rate of subscribers on Vought+ as well as stockholder happiness with the results. They even ridicule the blurred lines between news and promotion by highlighting some of the service's superhero offerings, including 1983's "Red Thunder" — another film that doesn't exist outside of "The Boys."