Disney+ Revives X-Men: The Animated Series Right Where It Left Off

If you're reading this, it means that you're probably also hearing what might be one of the best theme tunes ever committed to a TV show playing in your head. Like every other "X-Men" fan, it's hard not to consider the animated series that follows Charles Xavier's team of mutants as one of the best iterations of Stan Lee's superpowered team. Clearly, the top dogs at Disney think the same, as they just announced the news that a brand-new series is set to start in 2023, right where the original show finishes off.

Debuting in 1992, "X-Men: The Animated Series" is held in the same high regard as Bruce Timm's "Batman: The Animated Series" for its mature subject matter and storylines. Initially planned for 65 episodes, the show struggled in 1997 following Marvel's bankruptcy, leading Saban Entertainment to cough up the coin for a budgeted final few episodes (via Digital Spy). Of course, times have changed since then, and Marvel is somewhat of a big deal now. So much so that Disney, as part of Disney+ Day, made the announcement (along with a million others) today that it will be returning to the original series' story with a revival called "X-Men '97," and bringing some of the original cast along with it.