The Disney+ Big Hero 6 Spin-Off Baymax! Trailer Promises An Educational Experience

The big, bouncy, and bionic Baymax is back with his own series on Disney+! Originally making his debut in Marvel's "Big Hero 6" comics, Baymax rose to a new level of popularity with Disney's animated movie named after the graphic novels. The film — which is currently the 27th highest-grossing animated movie of all time (via The Numbers) — reimagined the typically tough-looking Baymax as a soft, pillowy medical robot with a couple of hero-worthy combat upgrades. Now, he's being repurposed again for "Baymax!" on Disney+, which sees the machine step back into his original role as a health care bot.

Fans have known about "Baymax!" for some time. Disney originally announced the series during its annual Disney Investor Day in 2020 (via Deadline). Until recently, however, the company has released no new information about the upcoming show. That is, until the company held its first Disney+ Day on November 12. Presenting a newly released trailer, Disney promises an educational experience with "Baymax!"