John Mulaney And Andy Samberg Are Chip 'N Dale In The Upcoming Disney+ Rescue Rangers Reboot

Disney+ Day has brought an onslaught of announcements concerning its upcoming movies and TV shows exclusively streaming on the platform. One new project has been in the works for almost 30 years, according to Disney's new video introducing the original film. Disney's pint-sized crime fighters, Chip and Dale, are returning to families' screens in a big way in the upcoming Disney+ film, "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers."

The chipmunk brothers have been around for quite some time now and can definitely be considered classic Disney characters right along with Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Pluto. They first appeared in the 1943 short, "Private Pluto," and quickly rose to fan-favorite status, earning them their own TV series "Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers" in 1988 (via Disney Wiki). The cartoon series sees Chip and Dale as the leaders of their own detective agency, and along with their other mini investigator friends, they fight crime deemed too small for the human world.

Seemingly, Disney isn't quite ready to leave Chip and Dale in the past, and they've just announced more about the upcoming reboot, starring funny guys John Mulaney and Andy Samberg.