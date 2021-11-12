Fans Finally Know When They're Going To See The Predator Again

There's no denying that one of the most feared alien hunters in film history has had its ups and downs. Landing in cinemas in 1987 and scaring the hell out of us and Arnold Schwarzenegger, "Predator" has gone on to spawn three sequels — each earning a mixed reception from fans and critics alike (via Rotten Tomatoes). The last chapter from director Shane Black was loathed by critics, with his film "The Predator" failing to restart the franchise, even with its cliffhanger ending. Now though, "10 Cloverfield Lane" director Dan Trachtenberg has picked up the scent, with news earlier this year confirming he was going to direct an all-new installment.

Initially rumored to be called "Skulls," this new Predator story was set to precede Arnie's initial run-in with the ugly mot... well, you know, and it would detail one of the first major hunts from the legendary monster. It's finally been revealed when and where we're going to see the carnage unfold, and you can do it right from the comfort of your sofa.