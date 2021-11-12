Fans Finally Know When They're Going To See The Predator Again
There's no denying that one of the most feared alien hunters in film history has had its ups and downs. Landing in cinemas in 1987 and scaring the hell out of us and Arnold Schwarzenegger, "Predator" has gone on to spawn three sequels — each earning a mixed reception from fans and critics alike (via Rotten Tomatoes). The last chapter from director Shane Black was loathed by critics, with his film "The Predator" failing to restart the franchise, even with its cliffhanger ending. Now though, "10 Cloverfield Lane" director Dan Trachtenberg has picked up the scent, with news earlier this year confirming he was going to direct an all-new installment.
Initially rumored to be called "Skulls," this new Predator story was set to precede Arnie's initial run-in with the ugly mot... well, you know, and it would detail one of the first major hunts from the legendary monster. It's finally been revealed when and where we're going to see the carnage unfold, and you can do it right from the comfort of your sofa.
Hulu to host Prey next year
Now confirmed as being titled "Prey," this new movie that already finished filming on September 12 will be released on Hulu next summer (via Deadline). Venturing further back through the "Predator" timeline, the film will tell the story of Naru (played by Amber Midthunder, according to Variety), a female Comanche warrior who goes up against the menace with mandibles to protect her tribe. The script was penned by Patrick Aison, whose most recent credits consist of "Kingdom," Bourne spin-off show "Treadstone," and the John Krasinski-starring "Jack Ryan" on Amazon Video.
It's an exciting direction to take the "Predator" franchise given that as far back as "Predator 2," we learned that the deadly alien race had made numerous trips to Earth. There's no doubt that Trachtenberg — who has already proved capable of handling tension with his "Cloverfield" spin-off — will manage the thrill of the hunt. We can only see how it all unfolds when "Prey" is unleashed on Hulu next year.