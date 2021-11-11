The Real Reason Chris Columbus Wants To Work On This Harry Potter Story

"Harry Potter" — starring Daniel Radcliffe as the titular character and Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as Harry's close friends, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley — is one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. Adapting the seven books in the series by J.K. Rowling, the film franchise is made up of eight films, with the final book, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" being split into two parts.

This year, 2021, marks the 20th anniversary of the first film in the series, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." In the first film, we see Harry find out he's a wizard and attend his first year of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where he meets and befriends Ron and Hermione. "The Sorcerer's Stone," as well as the second film, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," were directed by Chris Columbus, whose other credits include films such as 1990's "Home Alone" and 2005's "Rent." After the second film, Alfonso Cuarón took over for the third and Mike Newell for the fifth. David Yates then helmed the final four films in the "Harry Potter" series (as well as the subsequent spin-off series "Fantastic Beasts").

As it turns out, Columbus is keen to return to the world of "Harry Potter" — with one particular project in mind.