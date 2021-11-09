Will Sally Struthers Be In Yellowstone Season 4?
The Paramount Network drama "Yellowstone" has filled four seasons with family drama and dirty business dealings. The Dutton family have endured through crisis after crisis while trying to maintain their ranching empire, and these character dynamics have made the Kevin Costner vehicle quite the popular property – Emily VanDerWerff of Vox once referred to it as "a ranch-set Succession."
During the Season 4 premiere of "Yellowstone" — a double-episode event comprised of "Half the Money" and "Phantom Pain" — a new character was introduced. Caroline Warner is the CEO of Market Equities, and she's looking to take the Duttons down and grab their ranch by any means necessary. The character's uncannily close physical resemblance to actress Sally Struthers — best known for playing Gloria Bunker-Stivic on the Norman Lear sitcom "All in the Family," as well as voicing Charlene Sinclair on the ABC sitcom "Dinosaurs" — made fans of the show wonder if that was really the actress herself donning Caroline's duds.
So is that really Struthers in Season 4 of "Yellowstone," or not?
That's not Struthers playing Caroline Warner
While Struthers is still a working actress, per her IMDb page, that is not her portraying Caroline Warner on "Yellowstone." Nor is she slated to appear on the show's fourth season. Her last major TV gig, at this time of writing, was 2016's "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," where she returned to her recurring role as Babette Dell. Other than that, her appearances have been smaller in nature.
The person portraying Caroline is actually Jacki Weaver (via IMDb), a journeywoman performer who is perhaps best known for her motion picture work. She was Carolyn (aka Claudette) in "The Disaster Artist" and Dolores Solitano in "Silver Lining's Playbook." Weaver appeared as Cheryl in the Netflix original film "Birdbox," and was Rosalie Winter in the Kelsey Grammer comedy vehicle "Blunt Talk," which lasted two seasons on Starz. She also portrayed Janine "Smurf" Cody in the Australian film which inspired the long-running TNT drama series, "Animal Kingdom."
While she and Struthers share a similar physical appearance and even the same sort of raspy voice, they're definitely not the same woman.