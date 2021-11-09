Will Sally Struthers Be In Yellowstone Season 4?

The Paramount Network drama "Yellowstone" has filled four seasons with family drama and dirty business dealings. The Dutton family have endured through crisis after crisis while trying to maintain their ranching empire, and these character dynamics have made the Kevin Costner vehicle quite the popular property – Emily VanDerWerff of Vox once referred to it as "a ranch-set Succession."

During the Season 4 premiere of "Yellowstone" — a double-episode event comprised of "Half the Money" and "Phantom Pain" — a new character was introduced. Caroline Warner is the CEO of Market Equities, and she's looking to take the Duttons down and grab their ranch by any means necessary. The character's uncannily close physical resemblance to actress Sally Struthers — best known for playing Gloria Bunker-Stivic on the Norman Lear sitcom "All in the Family," as well as voicing Charlene Sinclair on the ABC sitcom "Dinosaurs" — made fans of the show wonder if that was really the actress herself donning Caroline's duds.

So is that really Struthers in Season 4 of "Yellowstone," or not?