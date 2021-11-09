Why A Solo Thena Movie Probably Won't Happen In The MCU

In an interview with CinePOP, Angelina Jolie said that she was primarily interested in the family aspect of "Eternals." Although the legendary actress has been offered roles in superhero films for years, she admitted that she turned down previous opportunities because they "didn't feel like the right one." With "Eternals," however, Jolie said that she "wanted to be part of this family," adding, "I wanted to see all these superheroes together."

When asked if she would be interested in a solo spin-off for Thena, Jolie said, "I loved being part of the family, so I have no desire to separate from the family. But I would be happy to play her again and explore even more deeply the struggles that she has."

Jolie also stated that thanks to the thousands of years the film's central team has spent together, she thinks there is plenty of "Eternals" material she would be interested in further exploring as Thena. "We can take [Thena] anywhere. I think that's fun and I like the idea that we can pop up somewhere, maybe in other Marvel movies," Jolie said.

While Jolie's comments may not be what some "Eternals" fans were hoping to hear, there's still plenty of ways that Marvel can bring both the character and Jolie back in the future. Plus, if "family" is what draws Jolie to a franchise, perhaps that means there's another successful film series she'd be interested in joining someday.