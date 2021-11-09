Chloé Zhao Reveals Whether Any Eternals Got Snapped

Contains spoilers for "Eternals"

When Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped his fingers while wearing the Infinity Gauntlet at the end of "Avengers: Infinity War," the entire future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was changed in an instant. While significant problems arose when half of all life in the universe was temporarily erased, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) managed to mostly undo all that in "Avengers: Endgame." However, the snap also created an endless series of problems for anyone looking to expand the reaches of Marvel storytelling moving forward. Indeed, as a direct result of the snap, questions like "Why didn't X character help during the war with Thanos?" or "Where was X character during the Blip?" are inevitably going to be asked by fans whenever someone new is introduced.

While Marvel's "Eternals" sees Sersi (Gemma Chan) explain early on in its runtime why the film's titular team didn't help fight Thanos, the group's whereabouts during the five-year period between Thanos and the Hulk's snaps remain unclear. Were any of them turned to dust like half of all other living creatures? Or does something about them make the Eternals impervious to such attacks?

With that in mind, during an interview with CinemaBlend, "Eternals" director Chloé Zhao was asked point-blank if any of the film's (mostly) immortal beings were "dusted" as a result of Thanos' snap.