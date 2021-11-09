The Surprising Reason Diane Guerrero Was Drawn To Her Encanto Role

Actress Diane Guerrero voices Isabela Madrigal in the upcoming Disney animated movie "Encanto." In the movie, Isabela is the second-oldest daughter in the Madrigal family, and, like most of her other family members, she is blessed with magical abilities. Per Good Morning America, Isabela's power allows her to make flowers bloom on command. She also has a handsome, sophisticated fiancé at her side named Mariano (Maluma). Her younger sister, Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz), the film's non-magical protagonist, sees her older sister as "perfect."

One might wonder what drew Guerrero to the project. Aside from a role on the CBS sitcom "Superior Donuts" which lasted two seasons, she's mainly known for her dramatic acting versus comedic parts. Per her IMDb page, Guerrero has taken on television dramas including "Jane the Virgin," "Orange Is the New Black," and is now perhaps best known for portraying Crazy Jane on current HBO Max superhero dramedy "Doom Patrol."

But, per a recent interview with the actress, Guerrero's connection to Isabela runs much deeper than one would think.