Leonardo DiCaprio's Next Big Project Will Surprise You

Leonardo DiCaprio has played many different types of roles, from swoon-worthy leading men in romances like "Titanic" to horrible villains like Calvin Candie in "Django Unchanged," over the course of a long and distinguished career. And he's a busy man: his upcoming projects include the star-studded Netflix comedy "Don't Look Up" (via Variety), plus Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" for Apple Originals Films (via /Film), based on the non-fiction book by David Grann.

He's also known for taking on quite a few roles in which he plays real people from history, including people like Howard Hughes in 2004's "The Aviator" and frontiersman Hugh Glass in "The Revenant." Even so, fans might be surprised to hear the role he's decided to take on next.

Deadline reports that the actor will be playing 1970s cult leader Jim Jones in a new MGM feature film. DiCaprio will also produce the film for his company, Appian Way, from a script by Scott Rosenberg ("Venom").