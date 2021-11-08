1977 Spidey Actor Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Spider-Man: No Way Home

The "Spider-Man" franchise has seen a lot of actors come and go, even when it comes to the main role of Peter Parker. While not the first to inhabit the role, perhaps the actor to put the character on the map for a lot of general moviegoing audiences was Tobey Maguire, who played Spidey in the 2002 Sam Raimi blockbuster "Spider-Man," as well as in two follow-up sequels. Not only were these films popular with audiences, but the 2002 film became the first Hollywood movie to gross over $100 million dollars at the domestic box office in one weekend (per History).

Still, even before Maguire, there was another actor who brought the character to life — yes, in live-action form — and that was Nicholas Hammond, who played Peter Parker in the 1977 "Spider-Man" TV series on CBS, which lasted only 13 episodes. Given that rumors have continued to circulate regarding whether Andrew Garfield and Maguire will be appearing in the upcoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home," it was only natural for some fans to speculate about the possibility of Hammond also making an appearance, if only in a cameo role.

Now, though, Hammond himself has weighed in on if he'll appear in the film, and his answer is not exactly surprising.