13 Marvel Movies Coming To Disney+ With Formats Never-Before-Seen At Home

Disney continues to break new ground in just about any place they can plant a flag. This time, the flag in question is related to major news with streaming service Disney+. In anticipation of Disney+ Day on November 12, which will see significant announcements for the place that homes more Marvel content than you can shake a Vibranium shield at, Disney has announced they're also re-formatting 13 of their movies in IMAX Expanded Aspect Ratio, according to Variety.

Per the trade, the fancy new perk will provide a picture increase of 12% to a carefully selected collection of Marvel Studios entries. It marks the first time IMAX has been adapted for home viewing by a major company and will make the eventual desire to see an entire Celestial in your living room that much easier. The all-powerful House of Mouse reportedly gave the go-ahead after IMAX showed Disney just what they could provide their subscribers if the feature were made available on their platform.

Michael Paull, president of Disney Plus and ESPN, told Variety in a statement: "Disney, Marvel Studios, and IMAX have collaborated for years to bring the world's most popular films to the big screen, and on Friday we'll start to bring IMAX technology to subscribers with IMAX Enhanced viewing in the Disney plus app." The only question is just which films made the cut?